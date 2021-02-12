Chakwera Arrests Own ‘Son’ For Breaching MCP’S Ngodya Zinai

MAJOR: In the cooler

Police in Lilongwe have arrested former Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Member of Parliament for Kasungu West Alex Major, barely a day after authoring a strong worded letter against President Lazarus Chakwera’s leadership style.

Major has confirmed that he was summoned to Area 30 before being taken to Lingadzi police where he is being kept.

He says he has not yet been charged but suspects the arrest has to do with a statement he authored on Thursday, February 11, 2021, as the publicity secretary of concerned members of MCP known as “Second Liberation of Malawi Nation”.

The grouping is challenging the leadership to make some changes in how it is governing the country including firing some officials at Statehouse.

National police spokesperson, James Kadadzera, has asked for more time before commenting. Major’s lawyer Sylvester Ayuba James has also confirmed the arrest saying the police are yet to record a statement.

MCP operates within four Cornerstones, which among others demands total loyalty and discipline.

Multiparty democracy campaigners have always argued that the infamous cornerstones were a fertile ground for dictatorship.