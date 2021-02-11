Navicha Dares MCP Govt On Campaign Promises As Daudi Urges Chiefs To Be Loyal To Govt

Navicha arrives at the event

Member of Parliament for Thyolo Thava, Mary Thom Navicha has reminded the MCP led government through Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Halima Daudi who was the Guest of Honour at the elevation of three Chiefs that Malawians are anxiously waiting for the implementation of the policies that President Lazarus Chakwera promised during campaign.

Navicha was speaking in Thyolo on Wednesday, February 9, at the elevation of Traditional Authority (T/A) Khwethemule to Senior Chief who comes from her Constituency, T/A Nsabwe to Senior Chief and Sub/TA Thukuta to full T/A. The other two chiefs come from Thyolo South whose Member of Parliament is Mabvuto Scott who also graced the occasion.

“Malawians are eagerly waiting for 1 million jobs, three meals a day, duty-free week, free electricity and water connections, K14000 and many more. These were promises that were aimed at moving out people from abject poverty to prosperity but it’s clear that we are heading no where in this journey as the voyage to Canaan looks bumpy, unpredictable, and hopeless for most poor Malawians,” said Navicha who was Minister of Gender in the Mutharika administration.

Navicha also condemned the government for subjecting the poor Malawians mainly women with children to sleep outside their houses in search of Affordable Input Program (AIP) which was a mess.

“We are going to have hunger this year in this district because of poor implementation of AIP by the government. The program was characterized by corruption, tribalism, technical errors which has led many farmers to plant their maize without fertilizers,” bemoaned Navicha.

Daudi elevating one of the chiefs

But Navicha also thanked the Minister for elevating the Chiefs.

“The elevation of these three chiefs will help the district to spur social development as chiefs play a larger role in planning, coordinating and implementation of development programs from government and private sector, ” said Navicha who is also DPP Vice Treasurer General.

In her remarks the Deputy Minister said she has noted the concerns of the parliamentarian and that she will deliver the message to President Chakwera for action.

The Minister also warned chiefs against engaging in land grabbing of which she said law will take it’s course while acknowledging the role of chiefs in bringing unity and peace in the country.

“I have to thank these two parliamentarians for gracing this ceremony. I know that both honourable members belong to DPP but they have decided to come and join me in celebrating the elevation of our chiefs. I wholeheartedly appreciate your presence,” said Daudi.

Some of the people who attended the ceremony were Thyolo District Council Chairperson Sandram Maulana and some councilors amongst others.