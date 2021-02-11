MCP HITS AT OWN LEADER: Govt positions not for Assemblies of God friends

…Chakwera promotes young brother under mysterious circumstances

Chakwera captured with his Assemblies of God friends

Things are literally falling apart for President Lazarus Chakwera who is now being accused of favouritism and nepotism by his own Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Chakwera is under heavy fire from his own party for allegedly giving lucrative government positions to Malawi Assemblies of God Church Elders.

In a statement which Malawi Voice has seen, a group calling itself Second Liberation of Malawi Nation has since threatened vigils across the country should Chakwera fails to meet their demands by 21February.

According to the statement signed by former MCP MP for Kasungu West Alex Major, the group wants Secretary to Government Zangazanga Chikhosi fired on grounds that he is not a bonafide member of MCP and is deliberately frustrating government business.

The group is also asking for the head of Chief of Staff Prince Kapondamgaga, Chakwera’s son in law Sean Kampondeni and Chief Finance Officer at State House Gideon Kalumbu.

Ironically the trio are involved in a hotelgate scandal where State House were paying millions of tax payers for hotel accommodation of a private contractor to State House.

“Prince Kapondamgaga has never been MCP apart from being your church elder,” reads the letter in part.

KAMPONDAMGAGA: Under fire

The group says they want Chikhosi out together with his deputy Janet Banda because ‘he has never been an MCP person apart from having close connections with the DPP…’.

“Let us remind you that you came to power because of the party not family or church,” they said.

The group claims to be enjoying support from 95 percent of MCP MPs, 95 percent of MCP NEC and 100 percent of MPs from Tonse Alliance Partners.

President Chakwera has appointed Dr Queen Dube, wife to Chakwera’s trusted cleric Bishop Dube during his Assemblies of God days as Director of Health Services and also his young brother James Chakwera as Director of Aviation Services. No known interviews were conducted for the two positions to give chance to others to compete, a promise which Chakwera preached during his campaign rallies before the elections.

The group has given Chakwera two weeks up to 21st February 2021 to sort out the mess or they will hold vigils at Kamuzu Palace until their demands are met.

Tik tok!