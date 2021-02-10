RESHUFFLE AT ZBS: Gospel Kazako Rewards ‘Green Jackets’…Takes Over Newsroom

Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) has re-arranged newsroom personnel, putting in front MCP ‘cadets’, best known as the Green Jackets.

The Green Jackets Journalists have been rewarded for working hard towards the victory of Lazarus Chakwera Government, a development which saw the station’s founder Gospel Kazako, earn a ministerial post. Kazako is the current minister of information.

However, the General Manager, Grey Kazako Phiri, younger brother to Gospel claims that the changes have been made to improve ZBS work output.

“In an effort to improve performance we are pleased to announce the following newsroom promotions and transfers” reads part of the internal memo, which came hot on the heels of impending strike in demand of pay rise.

ZBS staff is among the poorly paid on the country’s media terrain.

Reporters who were marked as Ring leaders of the staff who demanded salary increment have been transfered and demoted.

The internal memo signed on 08 February 2021 has seen major changes with Grace Khombe who was Chief Reporter, has now assumed the position of Desk Sub Editor for all ZBS media channels.

KAZAKO: INFO MINISTER

Alex Banda previously a reporter at the lakeshore district of Nkhatabay is now acting Bureau Chief for southern region. Banda has taken over the position of Emmanuel Chibwana who has been transferred to Zomba as Bureau Chief for the Eastern region.

Other promotions are that of Christopher Sande a district reporter for chikwawa who is now a senior reporter at Blantyre office.

John Paul Kayuni is heading to Nkhotakota as a district reporter transferred from a Area 47 ZBS headquarters.

Reporters, Alfred Guta has been moved from Blantyre office to Nsanje, Masozi Kasambala from Chitipa to Chikwawa. Moses Masiye has been moved from Balaka to Mwanza District.



ZBS Acting General Manager, Grey Kazako Phiri has emphasized that employees should expect more changes in the near future.