COVID-GATE: Police IG Ordered To Commence Criminal Investigations

KAINJA: Ordered to commence criminal investigations into how various officials mismanaged and abused Covid-19 resources

The noose is tightening on public officials who abused or mismanaged Covid-19 public resources.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has written the Inspector General of Police to commence criminal investigations into how various officials mismanaged and abused Covid-19 resources.

DPP Steven Kayuni has confirmed the development in an interview.

The move by the DPP is in direct response to an earlier investigation by the Office of the Ombudsman which uncovered gross abuses, negligence, and mismanagement of the Covid-19 funds.

The Ombudsman report had focused on expenditure from the early days of the pandemic, starting from March 2020 to August 2020, covering both the Peter Mutharika and Lazarus Chakwera administrations.

The move comes amid the ongoing review of K6.2 is billion spent by the current administration to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic. (SOURCE-Nation Online)