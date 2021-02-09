NEW DEPUTY POLICE IG MERLYNE YOLAMU CAUGHT IN GOSSIP: Eeee..amene ajawo ndiongofunika mma district mutalimutali akumidzi

By Malawi Voice

YOLAMU: Caught gossiping in a leaked audio

Only 19 days in office as deputy Inspector General of Police responsible for administration, Merlyne Yolamu has been caught gossiping with her junior Assistant Commissioner Mike Chona to transfer Ndirande Police Station Officer Superintendent Geoffrey Maeni to Neno police station.

Yolamu’s letter of promotion to the rank of Deputy IG was dated January 20, 2021. Her promotion came with several officers including Jaqueline Kainja, wife to Inspector General George Kainja.

Yolamu’s misconduct has already demonstrated that she is there as an agent of nepotism in the Malawi Police Service where only officers from the central region should get better treatment.

In a leaked audio, Chona, who has been posted to Ndirande as Officer In Charge, tells Yolamu that for him to be effective at Ndirande, Maeni should be posted away from the station. Maeni was station officer at Ndirande. The audio was leaked on January 8, 2021.

Yolamu has obeyed Chona to transfer Maeni to Neno where he has gone as Officer In Charge, slightly a higher position.

Yolamu who has demonstrated her weakness in administration asks Chona to choose an officer who should work with him at Ndirande. Chona asks Yolamu to give him time to think about the assignment.

The audio goes:

CHONA: In gossip-gate

“Madam, Ine I don’t have any problems. I can go to Ndirande koma. Madam please ndipempheko chinthu chimodzi. Ndili ROO1 [Regional Operations Officer 1] even abwana a Chigwenembe akudziwa ndakhala ndikudandaulapo za SO [Station Officer] Ndirande.

SO paja wa Ndirande ndi ndani?

Superintendent Maeni. Anali ku PTS uku. Ntchito yake simawonekapo.

Ndi wamamuna?

Eee ndiwammuna.

Ndiongufunika akakhale general duties pa ujeni 9ma ofesi akumudzi].

Eeee..Amene ajawo ndiongofunika mma district mutalimutali.

Do you have a person in mind oti angakhale SO wako?

Chabwino Madam. Imeneyonso ndiyambe ndaganiza chifukwa tikamagwira ntchito mma station mu ti,adziwana kuti ine kugwira ntchito ndi uyu ndiye ziyenda. Koma ukuku nditakhala ngati ndikupitako ngati SO ndiye I will not have any problem. Koma ngato OC ndiye kuti crime officer nso amayeneranso kuti akhale munthu wokuti azitha kuthamanga.

Akhale vibrant

A-aa nanga tingakupititse ngati SO muntu iweyo wakula. Ukakhalenso SO? Ife tikufuna udzikalamulabe ujeniyo ikakhale vibrant. Ndiye ndikudikirabe nthawi pang’ono ungondipangira kuti kodi athakhala wakuti atha kundithandiza kwambiri…..atakhala…..?

Zikomo Madam.

The audio has brought mixed reactions in the Malawi Police Service. Officers from the northern and southern regions feel they will not enjoy deserving benefits in the five years Tonse Alliance government will be in power.

Some officers have already retired early.