NOCMA IN $50MILLION SCANDAL: Mkaka, Chikhosi, Buluma Caught Pants Down

Buluma: Caught pants down

National Oil Company of Malawi(Nocma) has been caught pants down after forcing Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera) to award two companies contracts without following procurement procedures as laid down in an Act of Parliament.

According to impeccable source from Nocma, the companies being illegally awarded are Tanzanian based Lake Oil Limited and Liquefied Petroleum Gas Shipping Company (LPG).

“It’s illegal process. All necessary legal steps were waived because Mkaka ordered the board to do so. If these companies are awarded, the import bill will increase to $50million,” our source said who is a board member of MERA.

According to Malawi Voice investigation, the ones on the fore front pushing for those illegal deals are Secretary to the Office of President and Cabinet (SPC) Zangazanga Chikhosi and Nocma Deputy CEO Helen Buluma and ‘prime minister’ Mkaka who happens to be the Secretary General of MCP.

CHIKHOSI: Under Fire

“I can tell you that Nocma is rotten from the head to toes. People are sharing money like Manna from Heaven. It’s free for all. We are being used to siphon money for Chakwera 2025 bid. This is why you see everything is going haywire in this administration. We are here to ‘cover the boss’. All boards have been ordered to do the same and create more board meetings for the same reasons as CEO’s have no say in all this free for all plunder,” said the source who has promised us to give more details in our subsequent publication.

Mkaka and Buluma are said to be in love affairs according to grapevine reports.

Last year President Chakwera ordered the firing of Buluma but up to now the Presidential directive has been disobeyed because the lady is in love affairs with the ‘PM’.

MALAWI VOICE WILL COME WITH MORE UPATES ON THIS;