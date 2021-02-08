EXCLUSIVE! Cabinet Ministers, MCP Guru Plunder Marep…Toothless ACB Shamelessly Moves In To Investigate

MKAKA: Dubbed Malawi’s “Prime Minister”

Shame! ‘Prime Minister’ Eisenhower Mkaka who is also President Lazarus Chakwera’s green eyed boy and another powerful cabinet minister Richard Chimwendo Banda are on a corruption rampage, demanding K50 million from each and every Asian who wants to to bid for MAREP TENDERS, if they want to be successful, we can exclusively reveal.

“With the blessings of President Chakwera, Malawi Congress Party established a committee chaired by their Treasurer General Albert Mbawala, to look at allocations of MAREP tenders and that Chakwera and his errand boys should make a good fortune from it,” insiders have revealed.

“From the directives of the President, the Committee had to include Mkaka and Chimwendo as they were the ones to report to the President directly and make sure the proceeds reached to him in preparation for the 2025 polls,” added our impeccable source.

Mkaka and Chimwendo are now holding various meetings with Asian businessmen interested to bid for MAREP tenders to pay their ‘cut’ for them to be considered for the contracts.

CHIMWENDO BANDA: Back in the news

We can also reveal that the green-jacketed ministers duo approached one mmwenye (name withheld) at Capital Hotel few days ago, where they demanded to be given MK50m so that they squeeze him in the list of suppliers.

The excited cabinet duo are said to have collected more than K500 million in the scam.

Some Asians who are hesitant to pay the K50 million have been threatened to be deported or have their permits revoked by Chimwendo Banda in his capacityas Homeland Affairs Minister.

Meanwhile, Secretary for Ministry of Energy Patrick Matanda is not enjoying his work as he is under intense pressure from Mkaka and Chimwendo Banda to make sure that the Asians who have paid up are given the contracts.

Another senior official at the ministry who is being chocked by Mkaka and Chimwendo is Rexa Gama who has been told to do what the cabinet members want.

Some Asians have tipped the toothless Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on this issue and the bureau is said to have opened 14 files and are awaiting for the appointment of their Director to go ahead with the investigations.