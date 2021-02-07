Chakwera Beefs-up Propaganda Team at State House…Ropes In 4 FB Addicts As Press Officers

NEW PROPAGANDA TEAM AT STATE HOUSE: From left (Chiunjika, Mkanda, Chibwe)

Same old script! President Lazarus Chakwera is throwing caution to the wind by being extravagant by recruiting four Facebook addicts to be part of his communications team at State House with an aim of propping up his image.

President Chakwera has lately realised that he has lost favour with the public including his own MCP supporters and the Tonse Alliance members for his slowness and indiciveness in making decisions.

In order to prop up his image and destroy his critics, the President has hired 4 Facebook and social media addicts who masquerade as journalists to beef up his communications team.

The new media squad comprises of Master Chilunjika, Alex Botha, Fisimndipe Chibwe and Clement Mitambo.

They have been put on Grad G. (Principal 7). Ironically State House has already three senior members in its communication department. The department already boosts of Sean Kampondeni as Director of Communications, Brian Banda as Press Secretary and Martha Chikuni as head of Media Marketing.

The trio has of late been used to ‘terrorise’ their alliance partners, UTM without mercy and pity.

Two months ago, they led the onslaught against Energy Minister Newton Kambala, UTM Minister in Chakwera government and recently they have been given a new task to finish off Chrissie Kalamula, a UTM deputy in Chakwera government.

“Chakwera has already put in place his election team for 2025 bid. Some of seniors are busy collecting cash from ‘amwenye’,’ source to the team told this publication.

It’s yet to be seen how Vice President and UTM president Saulos Chilima and his UTM will react to these developments.

“UTM has been on the receiving end by MCP propaganda team and they have promised to continue shelling UTM from all cylinders,” an inside source revealed.

Political and economic Analysts argue that Malawi is at crossroads with the Covid-19 pandemic and people should concentrate on fighting the pandemic rather than planning for 2025 elections.