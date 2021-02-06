Oops!Chakwera Building a Clan At State House, Hires Another Son-inlaw

The Chakwera clan continues to grow within the state house, latest is the news that President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has appointed another son-in- law who is a prophet,(name withheld) into another another senior position.

The son-in- law is married to Violet the daughter of Chakwera.

Sean Kampondeni is another son-in- law of Chakwera who handles his sensitive communication documents.

Rudo Chakwera, wife to the president’s son Nick, also holds a position in the first lady’s office at state House.