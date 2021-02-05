Misa Malawi Mourns Veteran Journalist Felix Mponda

MISA Malawi joins the media fraternity in the country in mourning veteran journalist Felix Mponda.

Mponda passed on at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre Friday morning, February 5, 2021.

Until recently, Mponda was an Online Editor for Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC).

Mponda practiced journalism for about 42 years, having started his career at Malawi News Agency (MANA) in 1979.

He was arrested and jailed in January 1993 for co-founding an independent newspaper, The New Express.



Mponda also worked for Blantyre Newspapers Limited (BNL) now Times Group where he was Deputy Editor for The Sunday Times.

In his illustrious career, he did stories for the reputable international media outlets including the BBC, AFP and the Guardian (United Kingdom).

Born on October 25, 1957, Mponda dedicated his entire life to journalism. Death has robbed Malawi media of a knowledgeable and experienced adviser and father. His passion for the media will remain in our hearts.

Our condolences go to Mponda’s family and the entire media fraternity.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.