DPP Poised To Sweep All Lower Shire Seats, Nankhumwa Factor To Determine Results-Analyst

NANKHUMWA: Set to lead onslaught

The nullified parliamentary election results by the High Court will make it very difficult for UDF and MCP to grab any single seat in lower shire looking at the three many factors, political analyst James Dube has said.

“The first step is that MCP popularity has dwindled significantly due to it’s poor management on their manifestos like free connections on water and electricity, abolishment of mutukula pakhomo that was put in place by the DPP administration to help the poor of the poorest in local setups, failing to reduce passport price to K14000, duty free one week, amongst others.

“The second factor which is the absence of Mia factor in the lower shire whom most people believe had a magic ward to the political landscape and MCP will not find a man of Mia’s caliber sooner,” said the analyst who added that UDF and UTM are dead-walking parties with no human resources and political clout at the moment to mount any challenge against both DPP and MCP in the lower shire and looking at the figures in the Chikwawa East Constituency, the difference is so minimal and this tips DPP to win the election in that constituency so easily.

The analyst also alluded to that good leadership and political acumen of Kondwani Nankhumwa in the South is the third reason that DPP will sweep all those three seats in the lower shire

“Leader of the Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa who is also the DPP Vice President for the South is expected to lead the onslaught once MEC announces the dates of the elections in all three constituencies. Currently Nankhumwa is in the league of his own. His messages can move swing voters across the country. He listens to the people’s voices and aspirations and people nowadays want a leader who can take their agendas.

“Remember, Nankhumwa ‘singlehandedly’ reclaimed the Phalombe South Constituency after the Court annulled the results too and Mabvuto Bokosi is the new DPP MP for that constituency”, said Dube adding that so far Nankhumwa can hold a rally at Msundwe trading centre and people will still come in large numbers to attend to him for he preaches peace, tranquility, unity of purpose and tolerance.

“DPP is in leadership shambles at the moment since it was beaten at the polls last years by the Tonse Alliance government. But the political landscape at the moment tips in favour of DPP if the party can put it’s house in order”, said Dube in the telephone interview with this publication who went to advice DPP leadership to listen to the calls for an early convention to bring sanity in the party which will transcend into political trust by a larger constituency as DPP is known for ‘keeping the promises’ as a bond between the party and the voters.