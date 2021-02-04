Maneb Boss Gerald Chiunda Denied Bail, To Spend Other Five Nights In Custody

Suspended Malawi National Examinations Board (Maneb) Executive Director, Gerald Chiunda, will remain in custody after the Senior Resident Magistrate (SRM) Court in Zomba reserved its ruling on bail application until next Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

The other three accused are the board’s Head of Security, Owen Khuntho, Chief Examinations Development Officer and Chief Examinations Security Officer, Ishmael Faki and Joseph Chilombe, respectively.

The four were arrested on allegations that they failed to exercise due care and attention in relation to the security of national examination materials.

The case is related to the leakage of 2020 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations.They both deny the charges levelled against them. (SOURCE: Times Online)