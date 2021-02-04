‘Leader of Opposition’ Francis Kasaila Loses Seat: DPP to Defend It’s Territory

KASAILA: The Leader Of Opposition That Never Was

Former President Arthur Peter Mutharika’s preferred ‘Leader of the Opposition Francis Kasaila has lost his Nsanje Central Constituency through a constitutional court ruling by Justice Sylvester Kalembera.

There was jubilation at the court on Thursday when the Lawyer of appellant announced that they have won the case against DPP’s ‘Leader of the Opposition’ Kasaila.

Kafendikikhale Mandevana challenged Kasaila’s win citing many irregularities that marred the outcome of elections including tippex.

Kasaila was the Minister of Agriculture in the DPP administration.

Others who have lost seats are Esther Mcheka Chilenje, DPP and Sam Khumbanyiwa who is UDF.

But DPP has declared that it will sweep all parliamentary seats that have been declared today, according to it’s spokesman, Brown Mpinganjira.

It’s likely that no party will change their candidates following the Supreme Court ruling on the Presidential case.

DPP enjoys massive support in the Lower Shire, and won majority of sits in the last parliamentary polls.