Chiponda, Kanyasho Kalamula Hail Chinese Govt and MERA for PPE’s Donations

FROM LEFT: Hon Kalamula, Hon. Chiponda, Chinese Ambassador and PS Dr Mwansambo

The Minister of Health Hon Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda MP and her Deputy, Hon Chrissie Kalamula Kanyasho, MP have received a donation of medical supplies and equipment from MERA worth K50 million.

Later, the two Ministers also received medical supplies (100,000 surgical masks) and equipment (20 ventilators) worth K50 million from the People’s Republic of China at functions that were conducted at the Ministry’s Headquarters-Capital Hill, Lilongwe on February 4, 2021.

Chiponda, Kalamula receiving donation from Mera

“We are thankful as the Ministry to receive such important donations from our MERA and the Chinese government at a critical point like this when the country is stretched to the limits, said Minister Chiponda when she spoke with reporters at the end of the function the same voice was echoed by her Deputy Kanyasho Kalamula when she granted an interview with this publication on a telephone interview.

Chrissie Kanyasko Kalamula jetted in the country yesterday from United States of America where she went on a holiday.

President chakwera declared State of Disaster last month following the unprecedented COVID-19 spikes that has so far caused untold miseries amongst the families in the country.