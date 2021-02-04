APM, DPP Comfort Joyce Banda Family

MESSAGE OF CONDOLENCE TO FORMER PRESIDENT HE DR JOYCE BANDA AND THE ENTIRE FORMER FIRST FAMILY.

The President, Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika, leadership and the entire membership of the Democratic Progressive Party, DPP, wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to Former President of the Republic of Malawi, HE Dr. Joyce Banda and her entire family on the untimely and tragic death of her beloved first born son, Geoffrey Kachale, who succumbed to Covid 19 on Wednesday, February 3.

The entire DPP family is mourning with you. May God Almighty give you the peace and strength you so badly need at this time for you to overcome these difficult times.

We pray that God will heal our land and bring us the joy of life once again.May the soul of Geoffrey Kachale remain in eternal peace.

Meanwhile, as we mourn the death of Geoffrey Kachale, and indeed many others, may every Malawian enhance the strict adherence to all the covid 19 preventive measures: let us all wash hands with soap regularly, wear face masks, observe social distancing and remain at home as much as is possible.

Issued By Honourable Brown Mpinganjira

(Democratic Progressive Party Spokesperson)