Court Postpones Ruling For Nsanje, Chikwawa 2019 Elections’ Challengers

MCP members captured at the court

The High Court in Blantyre has postponed ruling in the Parliamentary Elections case involving three people who contested in the 2019 elections in Nsanje and Chikwawa but they are challenging the results

The court has been postponed due to administrative issues.

We understand that the ruling will be delivered to lawyers for their clients on Thursday as the court will not convene owing to #COVID19.

In the case, Foster Thipiwa, Enock Chizuzu and Kafandikhale Mandevana are challenging the results where the Electoral Commission declared Esther Mcheka Chilenje, Francis Kasaila and Sam Khumbanyiwa winners in their respective constituencies.