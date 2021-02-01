Mia, Belekanyama, Wambali Deserved Military Honours.. Mr President

By Zex Zakanembo

We saw what happened in Republic of South Africa and Zimbabwe respectively where Ministers were buried with military honours and their Presidents were in attendance while at the same time strict covid-19 guidelines were adhered to from the military, mourners and the top government officials at the funerals.

Bwana Chakwera, the three icons you have lost in your party, MCP, Mia, Belekanyama and Mte Mkandawire, were not just mere bootlickers or members of the society. These were true sons of Malawi who served this country with dedication, hardworking and patriotism at any given time.

As a Commander-In- Chief of Malawi Defense Force, it’s just a matter of command to your troops General to follow your command. But it seems you are lacking that ‘extra cutting edge’ in your mental faculties to do what is right at the right time.

We know how Muhammad Sidik Mia helped your party to be where it is today. We know how Belekanyama helped you in the central region to bring votes to your presidency. Finally, you can testify that Wambali Mkandawire was a music icon who won international awards and put this country on the international map. He made all of us proud in this country and nobody can dispute that fact.

NO POMP AND HONOUR: MIA’s final resting place

Imagine, Mr President that even a Malawi Flag could not be used at their funerals as symbol to recognize their status and contributions these three heroes have done to this country in areas of arts, social,political and economic development and transformation of this country.

I will not labour to blame your religious and political advisors on this because this only needs common sense to do.

If there is an institution in government that does it’s things so carefully there is non other than Army. They are profound professionals who in a blink of an eye can do things nobody can understand. Even if you were to say let the remains of Wambali be buried in his home village in Mlowe, Rumphi, by 5pm the remains could have reached his home village. But you chose not to do so.

Mr President learn to reward your people in this country who have contributed heavily through their talents to uplift the lives of others in any circle of life.

Since this is the trend you have established, we expect to continue to anyone during your term.