Chakwera Confirms Malawi Faces New Variant of Covid-19: Vaccine in End Feb

COMING TO MALAWI: Covid-19 Vaccine

President Lazarus Chakwera has announced that Malawi will get it’s first consignment of Covid-19 vaccine at the end of February.

Addressing the Nation from Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe, Chakwera says Malawians will access the vaccine in March with first consignment arriving in February.

He said the country’s own doctors will access the vaccines before being administered to every Malawian.

“Doctors, nurses, elderly and those with underlying problems will be the first to get the vaccine,” adding that Malawian scientists will do the necessary job on the vaccine before it is administered.

Chakwera also confirmed that Malawi is now facing new valiant of the pandemic and as country we needed to follow the scientific measures with diligence.

The President has also disclosed that Malawian labs will be the ones now dictating all scientific cases on the pandemic as opposed to what was happening in the past where the country depended on South Africa to do the lab work for the country.