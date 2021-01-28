Theft of Intelligence Computers, Intelligence Systems Case Stalls Once More

Kalilani (left) and Chingwalungwalu (right) captured at the court with their lawyers

The cooked-up case in which former spy chief at National Intelligence Service (NIS) Dr. Kenam Kalilani and his accomplice, former State House Chief ICT officer Chancy Chingwalungwalu are accused of stealing “computers with intelligence and intelligence systems” has been adjourned to a further date to be communicated.

The adjournment is due to the fact that Principal Resident Magistrate Viva Nyimba was diagnosed with Covid 19 and he is currently in hospital , where he is getting treatment for close to two weeks now.

In the previous court appearance on December 17, 2020, the court Directed the State Prosecutors to provide the court and defence lawyers with disclosures ( evidence) within 14 days from 17th December.

However, the state which asked for more days to finalise analysing the disclosures (evidence) has failed to provide the court and defence with evidence until today .

The case was supposed to sit for two days, 28 January for the accused to take plea and be charged and 29 January for further directions by the court.

The two were arrested on July 25 , 2020. They have appeared before the court for more than six times but the state has not yet charged the two with continuous plea for more adjournments.