Pastor Aubrey Mwasinga’s Raised For a Purpose Ministries In Covid-19 Prayers for Malawi

Raised For a Purpose (RFP) Ministries led by Pastor Aubrey Mwasinga continues to join hands with the body of Christ and the Government in efforts against Covid-19.

In addition to praying for hundreds of people through the Special Phone Call-in weekly programs and other avenues; this week, the Ministry has planned an online event called, “Covid-19 Prayers for Malawi”, which is a 2 hours (6 – 8pm CAT) program to pray for diverse things relating to Covid-19 and its effects in Malawi.

The prayer program will be held on Saturday, 30th January 2020 at the Ministry’s Dawn auditorium in Blantyre where only 50 people will physically attend the program while the rest will stream via mxlr and Facebook.

When interviewed, Pastor Aubrey said, “I believe that the fight against Covid-19 requires a holistic approach where everyone brings to the table what they can contribute to the fight. For example, Government should bring policies, Scientists should bring medical solutions, organisations and people that can give money towards it should do so, comedians should continue to entertain people on social media so that people are happy and laughter is good medicine.

Similarly, we are bringing spiritual solutions to the table because we know how far the spiritual weapons of warfare go in both healing people as well as encouraging people to have hope. And hope alone increases the immune system of people while fear of death causes infected people to think Covid-19 is a death sentence and that weakens their immune system. “

Pastor Aubrey further called upon every one in the body of Christ to tune in and pray together with them as these are prayers for the nation and not specific for RFP members.

The specific petitions to be prayed for on the day are:

Praying against the spread of the Virus Praying for current patients Praying for the Health workers so thag they have wisdom, strength and protection as they help patients Praying for consolation for those who have loved ones and people that they were depending on Praying for the President and the Government efforts against the virus

Since it is not a call-in program, people that have been diagnosed with Covid-19 may also send Pastor Aubrey their names and the symptoms they are feeling through covidpetitions@rfpministries.com and he will pray for them on the day without mentioning their names to the public.

Once again, the details are:

Saturday, 30th January 2021

6 – 8pm CAT

Streamed on Facebook: RFP News and Updates

And Mxlr: mxlr.com/raised-for-a-purpose