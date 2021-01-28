MAU SAMATHA: Covid-19 Kills Joyce Banda’s Family Member, PP Senior Official Elis Kumpukwe

KUMPUKWE: No more

A member of Joyce Banda family Elis Kumpukwe has succumbed to Covid-19 at Zomba Central Hospital where he was receiving treatment.

Mr Elis Kumpukwe was a husband to Joyce Banda’s sister Mrs Cecelia Kumpukwe.

Announcing the news, Peoples Party publicist Ackson Kalaile Banda said the party regrets the death of Honourable Kumpukwe who at the time of his demise was Director of International Affairs in the party.

“Late Kumpukwe will be remembered for his commitment and zeal towards the philosophy of the party right from its inception a decade ago.

“As a party we are deeply aggrieved at the loss which comes a day after we lost another national executive member, late Hon John Chikalimba. Peoples Party sends deepest condolences to the Kumpukwe family for the loss of their loved one,” he said.

BANDA: They have imported a dead body from South Africa to increase the number of Covid-19 deaths in the country

The development comes barely seven months after Joyce Banda told the world that “there is no corona in Malawi.”

Speaking at a Tonse Alliance mega rally in Blantyre, Joyce Banda accused the then DPP government that it was deliberately bloating Covid-19 figures in order to receive donor funding.

“They have imported a dead body from South Africa to increase the number of Covid-19 deaths in the country, so that people will be scared ahead of the fresh presidential elections,” Banda was quoted as saying.

The burial ceremony will take place tomorrow, January 29, 11am at his home District in Ntcheu, Masitimale Village, TA Kwataine.