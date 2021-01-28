Illovo Sugar (Malawi) plc Contributes K 100 million to Fight Against Covid-19



…This contribution signifies our firm commitment to contribute to the fight against the virus- Lekani Katandula, Illovo Sugar (Malawi) plc Managing Director



In response to the State of National Disaster declared by the State President, Dr. Lazarus Chakwera on 12 Jan 21 , Illovo Sugar (Malawi) plc has committed a total of K 100 million towards the response efforts in dealing with the COVID 19 Pandemic.

The funds are targeted to be used for the Rehabilitation of Nkhotakota District Hospital Isolation Centre and Chikwawa Kasinthula Isolation Centre as well as the purchase of emergency medical equipment such as hospital beds, oxygen concentrators, and oxygen cylinders, patient monitors amongst other items.

The items will also be donated to Chikwawa District Hospital, Nkhotakota District Hospital and Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital.



Illovo Managing Director Lekani Katandula said following the appeal for assistance to the private sector by the state President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, Illovo as an important player in the economy felt obliged to respond positively.

“Our response to the State Presidents appeal is in addition to our own ongoing internal campaign tagged COVID-19: IT’S IN OUR HANDS which was launched in April 2020. Through this campaign Illovo has distributed over 100 thousand masks to employees, their dependents and communities surrounding our estates.



“This contribution confirms our firm commitment to join the government in its efforts to contain the further spread of the virus in the country. We hope that our contribution as well as those of many others from the private sector will in some way help to ease the financial burden which the government is facing in its efforts to fight this pandemic.” he said.



The contribution is also in addition to a sum of K70 million donated during the first wave of the pandemic which was spent in providing support to medical personnel and district hospitals in Chikwawa, Dwangwa and Blantyre.

Illovo also supported Blantyre city council with awareness materials.