IG Kainja Shakes Up Police Prosecution Dept, Rewards ‘Green Jackets’

The Inspector General of Malawi Police Service George Kainja has shaken up its Prosecution Department as one way of accommodating and rewarding ‘green jackets’.

According to Wireless Message which Malawi Voice has seen, OC Prosecution Dr.Mwabi Kalua has been posted to legal from Prosecution.

Kalua will be replaced by Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Levi Mangani.

Moja Phiri who was deputy director of prosecution has been sent to Head Central Region Police Headquarters prosecution.

Mrs . Zangazanga will be heading to Area 30 where she will be Deputy Director of Prosecution replacing Moja Phiri.