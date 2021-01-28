Idriss Ali Nassah To Sue Chakwera Govt For Lack Of Transparency On K6.2billion Covid-19 Cashgate

NASSAH:DODMA has not responded

Renowned social media commentator and seasoned news editor Idriss Ali Nassah has threatened to take legal action against government for failing to account on how they used K6.2billion Covid-19 funds as per his request. Here is what he wrote on his facebook page;

On Sunday, January 17, President Chakwera told the nation that his government had released K6.2 billion to the COVID-19 Taskforce. According to the President, part of the money was used as following:

•K60 million on planning meetings;

•K535 facilitating the return of Malawians from South Africa;

•K185 million on public awareness on media platforms;

•K580 million on border patrols;

•K72 million to support victims of gender-based violence during the pandemic with materials and cash transfers;

•K100 million to disinfect schools;

•K50 million to monitor and enforce COVID-19 protocols in the workplace;

• K50 million on mapping where to put isolation centers.

To enhance accountability, I filed a request on January 18 with the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DODMA) for detailed expenditure reports on the clusters above.

At this material time, DODMA has not responded with (a) the requested information or (b) to notify that it requires more time to find and provide the requested information.

Should DODMA not provide the information by Monday, February 1st, I shall be escalating this pursuit, including approaching the High Court for an order compelling DODMA to account to Malawians by releasing the expenditure reports.

👆