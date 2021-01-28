DPP South Visits Ngabu, Condoles Mia Family

By Mayamiko Phiri

DPP Regional Committee (South) at Mia’s house

Democratic Progressive Party (DDP) regional committee for the south on Wednesday, January 27 condoled the family of late Muhammad Sidik Mia at Ngabu in Chikwawa.

Sidik Mia who until his death was serving as Transport and Public Works Minister and MCP 1st vice president passed on after succumbing to Covid 19.

In his eulogy DPP Governor for the South Charles Mchacha who was accompanied by Regional Secretary Hannah Chatheka, Organizing Secretary Rudo Chimbalanga and other senior officials described late Sidik Mia as a true Patriot who was putting interest of the country at first.

“As such, his untimely demise took former president Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika and the entire DPP leadership by surprise.”

In his remarks Chikwawa South East Member of Parliament Elias Karim who spoke on behalf of the late Mia family applauded the DPP officials for taking their time to visit the family.

Afterwards the DPP officials proceeded to senior Chief Mbenje headquarters to condole the family for the death of Senior Chief Mbenje.

Mbenje( born Tiferanji Vizyalona) passed on January 27, at Kamuzu Central Hospital after succumbing to Covid-19.

