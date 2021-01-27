Security Minister Chimwendo Banda Defies Chakwera Order:Pose With Fellow MPs Without Mask

They say leadership is everything but it looks like among our lawmakers, leadership is nothing.

In these times of Covid-19 where all citizens have to adhere to preventive measures, our MPs are expected to take the lead. But not those two in the picture.

In the centre is John Chikalimba (wearing the mask on his chin). Sadly, Chikalimba has just succumbed to Covid-19 today.

And then it happens that the Leader of Government Business in Parliament Richard Chiwendo Banda is the mis-leader of them all. He could not even bother wearing a mask, defying President Chakwera order on Covid-19 preventive measures

Worse still, Chimwendo, in his capacity as Minister of Homeland Security, is the one sending police officers to be beating up citizens who do not adhere to the measures.

Now we know who next those brutal police officers must beat up for breaching the measures: Chimwendo himself.

And we are looking forward to the police doing the needful!