Joyce Banda’s PP Mourns Hon. Chikalimba

PEOPLES PARTYCONDOLENCE MESSAGE

Peoples Party regrets to announce the passing of its Leader in Parliament, Honorable John Chikalimba MP, who until his demise was member of Parliament for Zomba Changalume constituency.

Late Hon. Chikalimba passed on today, 27th January 2021 at Zomba Central Hospital.

Led by Party President, Her Excellency Dr. Joyce Banda, the party is deeply saddened for losing an eminent politician whose contribution transcended his constituency and the party but was felt nationally.

RIP

Late Hon Chikalimba played a nation building role for many years especially at national political stage where he demonstrated mature leadership both in Parliament and interparty level.

Burial of late Honourable Chikalimba will take place tomorrow in Zomba,28th January 2021.

More details of the burial ceremony will be annnounced later.

Peoples Party sends deepest condolences to Hon Chikalimba’s family for the loss. May God Almighty receive his faithful servant in glory.

We will greatly miss him.

SIGNED;

Ackson Kalaile Banda, MP, National Publicity Secretary +265 (0) 998 028 079