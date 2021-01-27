COVID-19 FIGHT: DPP MPs Donate PPEs To QECH

NOBLE CAUSE: DPP Good Samaritans symbolically presenting the donation

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Members of Parliament (MPs) on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 donated various Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) in Blantyre to help the hospital in the fight against the ruthless COVID-19 pandemic.

QECH is amongst the worst hit medical facilities in the country with highest COVID-19 admission and death rates.

The donated items include 200 gowns, 140 cellular blankets, 50 cartons of face masks and 50 cartons of gloves worth about MK4.5 million.

MGWIRA: Thanked the MPs for the timely support

Chief Hospital Administrator Gibson Mgwira extended a message of appreciation to the DPP leadership in Parliament for the donation, which he said would go a long way towards easing the many challenges that the medical staff encounter as they treat and care for COVID-19 patients.

Speaking on behalf of DPP MPs, Mwanza West legislator Joyce Chitsulo said the donation was in response to President Lazarus Chakwera’s State of Disaster declaration.

She expressed appreciation to all COVID-19 frontline health workers. “for putting their own lives on the line to save others”.

Some of the MPs who attended the handover ceremony at QECH included Thyolo Central’s Ben Phiri, Mulanje Bale’s Victor Musowa, Blantyre City South East’s Sameer Suleman, Mulanje South’s Santiago Phiri and Blantyre City Central’s Chipiliro Mpinganjira, among others.

Chitsulo giving interview to MIJ’s Tamanda Matebule and NPL Lloyd Chitsulo

Hon Musowa and Hon Mpinganjira captured at QUECH during the function