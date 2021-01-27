2 MPs Succumb To Covid-19: PP’s Chikalimba, MCP’s Chikuta

CHIKALIMBA: No more

Two Members of Parliament (MPs) Hon John Chikalimba and Hon Jacqueline Chikuta have today Wednesday January 27, 2021 succumbed to Covid-19.

Hon Chikalimba was PP Legislator for Zomba Changalume Constituency until his death. PP founder and leader is Joyce Banda who once said “there is no corona in Malawi”.

He succumbed to Covid at Zomba Central Hospital in Zomba where he was receiving treatment.

Further details of the burial of the late Hon. Chikalimba will be communicated later while Honourable Chikuta was MCP MP for Ntchisi North (Ku Malomo) at the time of her death.

District Commissioner for Ntchisi, Lusizi Nhlane said Hon Chikuta died at Mtengowanthenga in Dowa. Her death comes barely a week after that of her husband who also succumbed to Covid-19.