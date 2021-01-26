Sunbird Donates K7million Towards Covid-19 Fight

By Mayamiko Phiri



Olela presents a dummy cheque to Kandodo–Chiponda

In response towards Covid-19 fight Sunbird Hotels and Resorts has donated MK7million towards the fight.

Speaking during the event on Tuesday January 26 in Blantyre, Sunbird tourism chief executive officer Yusuf Olela said though tourism industry has been hit hard by Covid 19 pandemic, they thought it wise to donate some money towards the purchasing of oxygen pressure regulators (Flow meters) which are vital for assisting patients who may need Oxygen.

In her remarks, Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda who was accompanied by Minister of Information Gospel Kazako and Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Health Dr. Charles Mwansambo applauded Sunbird for the kind gesture saying the donated money will be put into good use.