MDF Back In Streets, As Minibus Owners Stage Nationwide Strike

MDF vehicle arriving at Chinamwali in Zomba

Teargas has engulfed Blantyre and Zomba where minibus operators are protesting seating capacity and fuel price hike.

At Chirimba, police and civilians engaged in running battles as people closed the M1 road. Police fired tear gas. The situation has also forced Chirimba market to be closed. One policeman has been rushed to hospital after angry mob descended on him.

At Chinamwali in Zomba, Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers from Zomba Battalion have been called into action after police failed to contain the volatile situation.

The minibus operators are demanding government to reduce fuel prices because the seating capacity was reduced to 60% as part of Covid19 preventive measures.

So far, passengers of public commuters are left stranded in most areas as the minibus operators are threatening others who intend to go back to the roads.