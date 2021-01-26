“EXPEDITE DISCIPLINARY HEARINGS” -Comptroller of Statutory Corporations Orders Boards

…Boards failing to conclude cases as most of them are based on trumped up charges

Mthambala: For those of us with disciplinary issues in our Boards let’s expedite the hearings and conclusion of cases

Comptroller of Statutory Corporations Nwazi Nthambala has asked chairpersons of Boards to finalise all disciplinary related issues within 14 days so that the Boards should concentrate on substantive board issues.

Since Chakwera took over power 6 months ago, ten (10) heads of parastatals are facing disciplinary charges, and in some parastatals they are joined by Managers and Directors who were either suspended or sent on forced leave pending investigations.

We can reveal that most boards have been spending tax payers’ money holding meetings in expensive hotels drawing allowances ever since they were constituted just to discuss “cadets” on some trumped up charges.

Writing on a WhatsApp thread for the chairpersons Nthambala noted that the boards haven’t been discussing substantive board issues therefore need to expedite the hearings.

“For those of us with disciplinary issues in our Boards let’s expedite the hearings and conclusion of cases. This will help us concentrate on substantive business of the Boards,” reads the message.

She adds “Please note that this is a gentle reminder to expedite the same before I formally write requesting progress from the concerned SOEs in 14 days’ time”.

Some economic and labour experts have advised the Tonse administration to follow the law in their plan of “clearing the rubble” or they will spend a lot in paying heavy compensations.

Some notable parastatals with outstanding disciplinary cases include MACRA, ESCOM, MBC, NEEF, TC, Lilongwe Water Board, Blantyre Water Board, Southern Region Water Board among many others.