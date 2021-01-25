Lawyer Mwakhwawa Donates K250,000 Towards Covid-19 Fight As MLS Continue To Slumber

A renowned legal mind, John Gift Mwakhwawa has donated K250,000.00 to the Onjezani Kenani Fund to help in buying oxygen cylinders and other essentials in government referral hospitals.

Mwakhwawa becomes the first lawyer within the legal fraternity to do so.

Some weeks ago the lawyers who represented Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera and Dr Saulos Claus Chilima got over K7 billion from government but none of them has donated any penny to this noble cause despite numerous reminders from the taxpayers.

Attorney General, Dr Chikosa Silungwe has just recovered from the COVID-19 disease and some expected him as Head of the Bar in Malawi to lead in this fight.

He too benefited from the 7 billion kwacha as he was the lead attorney of Vice President Chilima in the Presidential case.