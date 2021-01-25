Kasungu Defies Chakwera’s Covid-19 Measures As Hundreds Attend Chief Kaluluma Burial, No Arrest Yet

HUNDREDS UPON HUNDREDS: Some of then people that attended the funeral ceremony

As the country continue to lose people due to covid-19 pandemic, some sections of the society are busy “aiding and abetting” in the spiking of the pandemic by deliberately not wearing a mask, and failing to observe social distance.

At the funeral of Traditional Authority Kaluluma in Kasungu scores of mourners attended the funeral service of the late chief in defiance of the COVID-19 scientific measures which state that everyone must be wearing face mask, and keep a distance from your next person amongst others and that the maximum number of people must be 50 at a public gathering.

Recently President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera ordered some of those new tough measures as away of curbing the spread of the disease.

“The biggest question one has to ask is where was the police who have been ordered by their Commander-In- Chief to arrest all people who defy the order, questioned one social analyst who did not want to be named because he works for government but went to say that even the church and traditional leaders have to take the blame for failing to follow the precautionary measures that Government has put in place.

Kasungu is the ruling MCP’s stronghold and we are yet to see if anyone will be arrested for breaking the law as had been the case with other districts.

Of late the country has witnessed a number of deaths of pastors and traditional leaders due to covid-19.

President Chakwera has sounded an SOS to the international world to help his government with resources as the country is under heavy bombardment from the COVID-19 pandemic which has seen his two ministers losing life.

Health experts are predicting a doom for the country if citizens continue to defy COVID-19 measures.

Born Oscar Gladson Kaluluma, the senior chief died over the weekend after succumbing to kidney failure and old age. He was 94 years-old.