STANDARD BANK SET THE PACE: Releases K112million for Covid-19 Fight

Standard Bank has become the first commercial bank in the country to respond to President Lazarus Chakwera’s State of National Disaster by releasing an immediate K112 million towards replenishing oxygen and other critical medical supply for Covid-19 at the country’s four major hospitals.

In a statement,Standard Bank Chief Executive Philip Madinga said Queen Elizabeth, Kamuzu, Mzuzu and Zomba Central hospital will receive the emergency supplies while K8 million will go to a fund-raising initiative on Covid-19 by Stanley Onjezani Kenani.

“The immediate release of the additional K112 million is our swift response to the current Covid-19 emergency. The funds will specifically go towards the purchase of vital supplies and the replenishing of medical supplies critically running low in the hardest hit facilities in Blantyre, Lilongwe, Zomba and Mzuzu,” Madinga says.