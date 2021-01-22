Police Summon Prophet Mbewe For Questioning Chakwera’s Covid-19 New Measures

PROPHET MBEWE: Summoned

Police in Machinga have summoned Prophet David Mbewe of Living Word Evangelistic Church following his strong opposition to the recent announced gathering restrictions by President Lazarus Chakwera.

A communication to Prophet Mbewe from Machinga Police Officer In Charge Charles Nsitu, which Malawi Voice has seen simply says the parties would have a closed door meeting.

Machinga Police Publicist, Ngwashape Nsume has feigned ignorance on the matter and has asked for time to consult first.

This comes barely four days after Prophet Mbewe accused President Chakwera of favouring drunkards than religious groups when it comes to time allocations and patronage.

In a statement, the Man of God says he was disappointed with the new measures that Reverend Chakwera has allocated to church than pubs and bottle stores.

“I here by write to register my great displeasure with the covid-19 containment measures as announced yesterday, 17/ 01/21. It was announced that all ‘religious gatherings must have no more than 50 people.

“It is perplexing to note that markets and pubs have been allowed to open up to 5pm and 8pm, respectively without even stipulating numbers of people”, decries the Prophet like John Baptist in the wilderness.

Prophet David Mbewe is the Founder of a Pentecostal Church called Shalon Mount Valley headquartered in Machinga and where FAM president, Walter Nyamilandu congregate for prayers.

“What is so special about limiting religious gathering to 50 people??? You may wish to note that most churches only meet once in a week whilst pubs and markets open daily and enjoy patronage from greater numbers of people than churches do. What wrong did churches do to this administration, one may wonder,” laments Mbewe.

Mbewe has urged Reverend Chakwera to revisit his covid-19 containment measures as announced yesterday.

Currently President Chakwera is still doing his 21 days of fasting to allow God to heal our land from this enemy, covid-19 pandemic which has so far claimed the lives of many people including cabinet ministers.