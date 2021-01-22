A Tribute to My MHRC Chairperson Rev. Patrick Semphere-By Habiba Osman

BY HABIBA OSMAN

LEGACY LIVES ON: Rev Semphere and Osman (Right) during a previous event

A month, before I joined MHRC, I was almost leaving Malawi to join the UN Women office in Pakistan. But one judge and lawyer, convinced me to apply for the Executive Secretary post advertised by Malawi Human Rights Commission in October.

Fast forward, 3 weeks later, I was short listed among the 9 applicants. On the day of my interview, “CP” as we all called him, Patrick Semphere, was chairing the interview.

He made me feel at ease and cracked jokes as that was his habit during the grilling session. By the end, of that interview, I was convinced beyond reasonable doubt, that they would not even consider me for that post, because of how brutal and uneconomical I was in responding to their questions. I was also positive that they already had their own preferred candidate.

However, a month later, they began reference checks- in fact, I learnt this from my UN Women Rep, that they had made a decision to offer me the job. We were both astounded and I had mixed feelings about accepting the job.

The story goes, when he invited me for the feedback session, he challenged me that they wanted someone with integrity, boldness and deep passion and hunger for human rights.

He explained to me the decision that prompted the interviewing panel, to pick me as their preferred candidate was how forthright, bold and honest I was in the interview on leading a transformed human rights INSTITUTION.

The new 7th Cohort of Commissioners, was being Chaired by a man, who was a visionary, gallant defender of rights, and a leader who led from behind.

Almost 3 months, in my new post, his last words to me this week were:- “I needed to stand strong and fight for others during this Pandemic, he went on to emphasize- by writing this in text. Please do fight for all. This could be your MOST SIGNIFICANT assignment in the Commission”

May his soul continue resting in peace

A day ago, before his death, MHRC drafted a statement reminding government to ensure that we have a comprehensive human rights approach that places “human rights” at the centre of the pandemic response.

CP, loved his country passionately, Malawians including marginalized people, his fellow Commissioners and the Secretariat team.

In my 3 months, he has let me lead the Secretariat, believing in the power of women as leaders, he heed my advice when I proposed ideas, and let me hit the ground running allowing me to transition smoothly.

One thing, I know in the shortest time, with MHRC, he was extremely thrilled with my leadership of blending and exploring new ideas.

He always, said, “hit the ground running ES, the road is wide enough and our job is to serve Malawians and let’s serve them as if we are serving the Lord”

He will truly be missed by all of us at the Commission too and all that he served. I feel my mentor has been plucked away too SOON without notice!

Rev. Patrick Semphere, you fought a good fight, you are irreplaceable, a great man and a professional. I promise you that the vision you spelt out for me at the Commission, I will see to it, that it is fulfilled, as long as I serve the 7th Cohort of this Commission.

We will ensure that your legacy is one of richness and service, to Malawians.

Rest in peace “CP”