Malawi’s Premier DJ Kenny Klips No More

One of the renowned and veteran Dj and producer, Kenny Wako popularly known as Kenny Klips or Shawishi has passed on. Kenny Klips worked for a number of media institutions and was at Times Group until his time of death.

A family member confirmed about his passing this morning at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital.

Without hesitation or second guessing, Kenny Klips was undisputedly Malawi’s premier mix DJ and radio personality. For more than 15 years, Kenny Klips had been commanding the attention of millions of listeners on and off radio.

As an artist himself he released two albums and also a “RemixTape” Rare Species Lab Session Vol 1 which was a compilation of his creatively innovative turntable skills putting together different songs making a concoction of beats and melodies that ruled the clubs, radio and the streets.

His accomplishments in the Malawi music industry was unprecedented, molding and making careers of many artist on the bill today and pioneering the “Urban Music” movement into the mainstream.

In fact, it was Klips’ dedication to introducing young and new talent to mainstream radio that ushered in the Urban Music frenzy.