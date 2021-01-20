TB Joshua Preaches On Covid-19 Vaccine: Use It For Your Survival

Prophet TB Joshua has encouraged the faith communities to encourage their folks to take the controversial vaccines that the World Health Organization (WHO) has approved in a bid to fight the deadly virus, that causes COVID-19.

Writing on his Facebook page, the well known Man of God has said, that any vaccine has it’s negative reactions depending on the body is receiving.

” I remember the time I took the chloroquine medicine. The reaction I got was bad. But that does not mean, the medicine is bad. It simply tells you that the body is reacting to the medicine that is entering your body”, says TB Joshua of the Synagogue of All Nation.

TB Joshua is followed by many Christians around the world on his Facebook page, You Tube, Television, and other social media platforms.