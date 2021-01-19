Malawi Court Fines 15 Bar Owners For Defying Covid-19 Prevention Measures

The Lilongwe Senior Resident Magistrate Court on Tuesday January 19, 2021, convicted and sentenced 15 bar owners to pay a fine of K20, 000 each or in default serve 1 month imprisonment with hard labour for contravening Covid -19 regulations which is contrary to section 20(2)(a) of the Malawi Public Health Act.

The convicts are Kingsley Goodson, Wonderful Milanzi, Kesinala Lovemore, and 12 others.

The court through Kawale Police Station Prosecutors Sub Inspector Humphreys Makhaliha and Sub Inspector Jimmy Kampira, heard that the convicts on January 16, 2021 were found operating night clubs beyond the time limit set by Presidential Task Force on covid-19 prevention measures.

Appearing in court, the 15 night club owners pleaded guilty to the charge of contravening covid-19 regulations.

In submission, the state prosecutors asked the court to pass a stiffer punishment to the offenders as a warning to other would-be offenders.

In her ruling, the senior Resident Magistrate Shyreen Yona Chirwa sentenced the convicts to pay a fine of K20,000 each or in default serve 1 month imprisonment with hard labour.

Meanwhile the convicts have since paid the fines. (Source: Malawi Police Service facebook page)