Prophet David Mbewe Weeps Over Covid-19 Measures: Accuses Rev Chakwera of Favouring Drunkards

PROPHET MBEWE: What wrong did churches do to this administration, one may wonder

His Excellency Reverend Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has come under intense fire from Prophet David F Mbewe for favouring drunkards than religious groups when it comes to time allocations and patronage.

In a statement, the Man of God says he is disappointed with the new measures that Reverend Chakwera has allocated to church than pubs and bottle stores.

“I here by write to register my great displeasure with the covid-19 containment measures as announced yesterday, 17/ 01/21. It was announced that all ‘religious gatherings must have no more than 50 people.

“It is perplexing to note that markets and pubs have been allowed to open up to 5pm and 8pm, respectively without even stipulating numbers of people”, decries the Prophet like John Baptist in the wilderness.

Prophet David Mbewe is the Founder of a Pentecostal Church called Shalon Mount Valley headquartered in Machinga and where FAM president, Walter Nyamilandu congregate for prayers.

“What is so special about limiting religious gathering to 50 people??? You may wish to note that most churches only meet once in a week whilst pubs and markets open daily and enjoy patronage from greater numbers of people than churches do. What wrong did churches do to this administration, one may wonder,” laments Mbewe.

Mbewe has urged Reverend Chakwera to revisit his covid-19 containment measures as announced yesterday.

Currently President Chakwera is still doing his 21 days of fasting to allow God to heal our land from this enemy, covid-19 pandemic which has so far claimed the lives of many people including cabinet ministers.