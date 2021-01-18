BY MULOTWA MULOTWA

We know they are not telling you. Or they don’t talk about it in their speeches, because they don’t know.

All these are possibilities, imagine, yesterday there was talk of rapids in the sea by Godot.Rapids are not even found at sea – they occur in rivers!

I don’t mean to be rude, research before parading plot number 1 to citizens. It was an embarrassing error. Hate this page if you like, our loyalty is to readers and we are here to tell painful truths.

Here, we don’t caress egos.

Anyway. Folks, the economy is on its knees under the Tonse Govt.

* Your currency depreciated against the USD in 2020 compared to 2019 by 4.33%. This negative trend is attributed to a decline in foreign exchange supply.

*Your country has been met with very much reduced trading, causing a widened trade deficit of a whopping MK1.13 trillion.

* Your country imported high volumes of fertilizer and seeds under the MK158.3 billion Affordable Input Program, pushing a trend of growing import bills.

* Your RBM is intervening in the Forex market & supporting Commercial Banks until things improve. RBM had to intervene because of the negative balance of payment.

* Your Inflation is expected to rise in the upcoming months owing to increase in maize prices

*Your overall revenue collection [for the period under review] amounted to MK277.20 billion against a target of MK304.1 billion.

* Talking 2020/21 fiscal year budget, the World Bank projects that fiscal deficit will further widen by 12.4% of GDP.

* Effects of COVID – 19 on the economy will be detrimental, your country needs top talent to sail through

* Your perennial floods are peeping too!For the sake of former Vice – President; Everton Chimulirenji, as everything above is Greek- this year “kuli maluzi ndi ngini kudula”

Godot, what is your plan on the economy, again?

You rarely talk economics. In all honesty, folks who is the Minister of Finance?We waited for long.