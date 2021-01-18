Godot, you win based on promises and today you tell us we are obsessed with campaign promises?

BY MULOTWA MULOTWA

Lazalo was bold yesterday. He shared strategy and that is exactly what we’ve been holding him accountable for & longing. No malice intended but pressure for him to deliver & it has begun working. It is simple arithmetic.

Lazalo delivery keeps DPP away, a party you loath. He flip- flops and you turn a blind eye, just know DPP is knocking. Kudos Lazalo for yesterday!

For the youth, with fake FB accounts & phony email addresses hurling insults & all manner of threats. Ken Ndanga, is our living example.

A day of reckoning is nigh. Politicians are chameleonic.We know, it is not fashionable to be critical of this new administration, at this point in time, for all manner of reasons. Chief among them is the euphoria of having given DPP a boot.

These boys were bad & many believe that is enough to lean on. But not forever. Secondary reason, and to be candid, people expected to offer contrary opinion now are still waiting for an opportunity, any negative utterances bleaks that window. No sooner they realise the impossibility than they will start. It is soon.

Meanwhile, we are entertaining each other at inbox level, for now, all they are saying is: “Carry on, you are right, that is true, you are speaking for many. Just be polite”

Back to business of the day. Let me bore you with an extract from yesterday’s speech. “We must all accept that the scale of the pandemic demands a change of priorities. This is important to say because there are some who are still obsessed with politics, some who are still obsessed with cabinet appointments and reshuffles, and some who are still obsessed with campaign promises that were made on assumptions and in conditions that no longer hold. When a ship is at sea and it comes across unexpected rapids and is hit by an expected storm, only a foolish captain would insist on maintaining the same course,” Lazalo said.

The above is revealing and be afraid. Godot, you win based on promises and today you tell us we are obsessed with campaign promises?