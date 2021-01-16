LL Police Arrest 32 Bar Owners For Defying Covid-19 Guidelines

Connect on Linked in

Police in Lilongwe have arrested 32 bar owners for defying Covid-19 guidelines after they operated business outside permitted working hours.

The suspects were arrested last night in Falls, M1 Centre Point, Devil Street and Chitukuko.

Police officers raided bars that were operating beyond 8 PM.

The suspects have been charged in line with Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 guidelines.

They will appear in court next week to answer to their charges.

Meanwhile, Lilongwe Police Station on Saturday met with bar owners to warn them against opening bars beyond the set time limit.