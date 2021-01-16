Former UTM Publicist Dr. Chidanti Malunga Appointed Tobacco Commission CEO

President Lazarus Chakwera has appointment former UTM Publicity Secretary Dr. Joseph Chidanti Malunga as CEO for Tobacco Commission.

The development comes barely a month after Dr. Malunga announced his retirement from active politics.



A former member of Parliament for Nsanje South West Constituency, Dr Malunga said the retirement follows the expiry of his leave of absence at Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) where he works as a lecturer.

“Just to clarify that I was still an employee of Luanar on leave of absence, which has now expired. I have to comply with the conditions of the leave,” said Malunga

Before joining UTM, Malunga was a Member of the former governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).



