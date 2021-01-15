ILLOVO CONCLUDES K100MILLION PROMOTION:‘Tayiponyela kwakuya indeed’ says Katandula

Katandula speaks at the end of the promotion

Giant sugar maker Illovo Sugar Malawi plc has concluded a three month K100 million promotion dubbed ‘Iponyeleni kwakuya ndi Illovo’ saying it has achieved its objectives of exciting and rewarding its customers and would be customers.

Speaking in Blantyre at the end of the promotion, Illovo Sugar Malawi plc Managing Director Lekani Katandula although the year 2020 was generally a difficult year for everyone with COVID-19 pandemic having such dire effects on many businesses and the nation as a whole; as business Illovo Malawi plc managed to achieve some positive outcomes through the promotion.

“Not only did we manage to excite and reward our customers, shoppers and consumers through the IPONYERENI KWAKUYA PROMOTION, we also managed to increase our provisional seasonal price for sugar cane per ton to our growers from MK225, 653 per ton to MK244, 245 per ton,” said Katandula.

He said through the K100 million worth promotion which was launched in October 2020, six customers are now new proud owners of six brand new Nissan NP 200 pick-ups and 202 customers have won bicycles and an addition 336 customers were rewarded with bags of fertilizers.

Katandula (right) draws a lucky winner

“More than 8,000 shoppers have also walked away with different branded items like zitenje, t-shirts, shopping bags, caps, mugs amongst other items. I believe TAYIPONYERA KWAKUYA indeed!” said Katandula.

He hailed his commercial team for a job well done in driving the promotion and all other functions within the business that work tirelessly to ensure that the company has enough product throughout the year and in the right sizes across the country to meet their customer, shopper and consumer needs.

Katandula said they decided to come up with the promotion as one way of building value for their customers and consumers.

The promotion was categorized in four namely stockists, grocers and table tops, mystery shopper activation and supermarket promotion where customers, shoppers and consumers won various prizes.