By Public Outcry Chakwera Finally Sends MCP’s Mkandawire To Comfort Mia’s Family At Ngabu

Mkandawire consoling Mia family

By public outcry, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) second vice president Harry Mkandawire today visited the family of Sidik Mia in Chikwawa where he described Mia as a selfless person who committed his resources to supporting the party and less privileged persons.

Mia, a businessman and politician, died of Covid-19 on Tuesday morning and was buried in the evening of the same day. At the time of his death, he was serving as Transport Minister in the Tonse Alliance Government and he was also first vice president of the MCP.

Speaking when condoling the Mia family, Mkandawire described the politician’s death as a great loss to the MCP.

“I came here representing the party. We are ravaged with grief at the loss of Honourable Sidik Mia who was our first vice president in the party,” said Mkandawire, according to public broadcaster MBC.

Mkandawire added that the party relied on Mia to support party structures and they also relied on his political experience and wisdom.

He further described Mia as a selfless and generous person who supported party structures and underprivileged persons with his own resources.

“You can recall how right honourable Mia contributed to the success of MCP convention. He was very instrumental not only to the party but even to people from his constituency. He was man of the people and am at loss of words.

“You can also recall that some quarters thought he would not relinquish his position to the Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima when we were forming the Tonse Alliance. This just attest to the fact that he put his country first,” said Mkandawire.

The MCP second vice president then urged Mia’s wife Abida Mia who is also Deputy Minister of Lands to continue the legacy of Mia.