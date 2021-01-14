ABIDA MIA: Woman Of Exceptional Strength, Vigilance, Resilience and Capability

BY ISHMAEL WADI

With due respect to other views expressed, and as a moslem faithful, I am opined that the burial of late Sidik Mia was the most honored under Islamic Practice in that it was strictly in accordance with Islamic Teachings.

I hold the view that this was a special blessing. Covering the Janaza with a flag or have a 21 gun salute or have the funeral ceremony overtaken by Political Party lengthy speeches may be a direct contravention of Islamic Teachings.

Praise be the name of Allah ta alla in whose hand there is all the power and strength; who has dominion of the heavens and earth and all that is in between.

My Sincere prayer is that may Allah ta alla grant him maghafira and may Allah ta alla grant him Jannat Firdaus and may the Almighty comfort Hon Abida Mia and the entire bereaved family.

However I should still mention that given his commitment to the party and all the sacrifices that we hear, I would urge Govt to continue supporting the Mia family through Hon Abida Mia, a woman of great strength and capability.

Way before she joined politics, may be 12 years ago, I had met her at her butchery in Blantyre and in the course of our conversation, I told her she would make a great politician. She asked me instantly why do you say so and I replied that you have exceptional strength, vigilance and resilience.