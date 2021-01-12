VP CHILIMA NOT NURSING COVID-19 ATTACK: He is well and in robust health

CHILIMA: Very fit

The office of Vice President has dismissed reports flying around on social media that Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima is nursing a Covid-19 attack.

Pilirani Phiri, spokesperson for the office, says Chilima is in robust health and was in his office today.

Phiri says Dr. Chilima is immediately leading in the task that President Lazarus Chakwera has given him as per the announcement in the special address to the nation a while ago.

“The Vice President is well and fine. Actually, he has already taken up the directive that the President has made on the ministerial task-team to review Covid 19 guidelines in order to respond effectively to the pandemic,” said Phiri.

In his address, Chakwera directed that the ministries of Health, Homeland Security, Education, Civic Education, Local Government, Justice and Information led by the Office of the Vice President to review Covid 19 guidelines and recommend possible amendments for an effective fight in the fight against the pandemic.